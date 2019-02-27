Spring is around the corner for Magic Valley residents, — just underneath the fresh piles of snow. In fact, the vernal equinox will coincide with March’s Full Worm Moon on March 20 this year, marking the shift in season, when the Earth enjoys a tilt back toward the sun.
Warmer weather, longer days and brighter sun will soon grace the Magic Valley, and one way to welcome the shift is to ready your garden. In a high desert climate like ours, this can be tricky, but not insurmountable. It just requires some planning and diligent effort. Resources abound in Twin Falls from Native Roots to the University of Idaho Extension offices to help eager horticulturalists get started this season.
Reporters Heather Kennison, Julie Wootton-Greener, Bowen West, Laurie Welch and Mychel Matthews, and photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin, explored Magic Valley’s gardening tips and tricks, and met with some local horticulturalists for this overview on how to tune up your green thumb this spring. Watch for their Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
