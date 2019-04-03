April marks the first anniversary of gender-neutral birth certificates in Idaho, meaning that individuals can change the sex listed on their birth certificates without medical documentation.
This is a welcome change for many transgender individuals in the state and marked legal progress in Idaho, one of the last states to allow this option.
Staff reporters Bowen West and Gretel Kauffman explored what it means to be transgender in the Magic Valley, as well as the legal context surrounding transgender identity in the state.
West interviewed several transgender individuals to uncover their victories and challenges as they redefined their gender identities. Kauffman researched the associated legal arena in Idaho, including the case of transgender Boise inmate Adree Edmo, which has taken a national spotlight for transgender rights in the statehouse.
In the investigation, several local people shared their gender transition stories and what it means for them personally and professionally to identify as the opposite sex than the one they were born as.
Watch for the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
