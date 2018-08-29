Twin Falls' population is expected to hit 50,000 by the 2020 Census, officially classifying the city as an "urbanized area." And barring a rule change, part of that designation is a requirement to install a plan for public transportation.
But city officials say it's not just a matter of installing a fixed-route bus system. Using other cities as a guide, they say those systems are not always the best option.
So if Twin Falls does not pursue a fixed-route system in the near future, what will they do instead? And what did other western cities do when they hit the 50,000-person threshold?
Watch for Heather Kennison's story — the eighth in a 10-part series on regional growth — Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
