{{featured_button_text}}

The sky is falling

Living in the arid climate of south-central Idaho offers a mostly predictable set of weather events each season. But anyone who has been here for more than a few months likely has been witness to an unidentifiable rumble in the sky, one that shakes the ceiling and reverberates like an earthquake.

While there is no real explanation for these mysterious wonders, they have come to be known as “skyquakes.”

Many theorize the booms are fallout from nearby military bases, but officials at Mountain Home Air Force Base can’t corroborate this hypothesis. Reporters Bowen West and Colin Tiernan set out to debunk common myths surrounding these phenomena, digging deep into personal accounts from Magic Valley citizens who have experienced skyquakes.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in the Sunday Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments