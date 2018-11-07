The Great War — later known as World War I — began in Europe on July 28, 1914, with the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria. The United States officially fought in the final 19 months before the war ended Nov. 11, 1918, with a ceasefire and the signing of the Armistice.
In all, the war killed some 20 million people, including more than 10 million civilians. Nearly 120,000 U.S. military personnel died in the war, but not all from combat. Disease — particularly Spanish influenza — killed many U.S. soldiers before they reached Europe.
Here in the Gem State, 375 Idahoans died in WWI. Fifty-three, including 96-year-old Twin Falls resident Betty Pastoor’s uncle Kenneth Brown, were from the Magic Valley. So what was the war’s effect on Idaho and the Magic Valley, and what were the war’s lasting impacts?
