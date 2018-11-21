What’s the most trustworthy charity in Idaho? How do you choose where and how to give each holiday season? Where does the money you donate go?
Times-News reporters looked into these questions and the best practices for giving. They also profiled several Magic Valley nonprofits and they work they do in our communities.
Watch for the story Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.