Agriculture has long been the core industry in the Gem State. From potatoes to sugar beets, dairies to barley, crops are still the key economic driver in Idaho. As farmers look to the future, some of their old ways are changing to keep pace with modern times.
Society has shifted toward a more technologically driven arena, altering the face of modern farming techniques. The industry itself is becoming a more cooperative one. Vertical integration of resources such as dairies has added stability to the farming economy by increasing the value of agricultural products grown in Idaho.
We decided to take a deeper look into what this means for the state’s farmers and their crops.
Innovations such as robotic arms to milk cows, soil moisture probes, drone technology and GPS tractors are just some of the trademarks of the new era. Along with these come a host of new apps farmers can utilize from their personal phones and handheld devices to remotely monitor their crops and livestock, identify plants and detect pests, track irrigation and even match cows on “Tudder,” contemporary livestock matchmaking software.
Reporters Mychel Matthews, Julie Wootton-Greener and Heather Kennison explored Magic Valley’s agricultural programs and companies and met with some local experts for this overview of agriculture in the area.
Watch for their Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
