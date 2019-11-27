The Gem State has chronically underfunded education. Idaho ranked 49th in K-12 spending in 2017. This is a difficult problem for educators around the Magic Valley who often find themselves without much financial support from the state and doubly challenged by the socioeconomic status of the students they serve. In Twin Falls School District alone, 63% of students come from low-income families. In order to equip pupils with a proper educational experience, teachers are often forced to buy classroom supplies with their own money.
Some activists are seeking to reverse this conundrum.
Reclaim Idaho, a grassroots network responsible for landing Medicaid expansion on the ballot in 2018, is now aiming to get a new proposal on next November’s ballot. The Invest in Idaho initiative hopes to raise about $170 million for K-12 education by taxing corporations and the wealthy. Hundreds of volunteers across the state are gathering signatures for the proposal, including local teachers.
Reclaim Idaho has until April 30 to gather the 55,057 signatures it needs statewide.
