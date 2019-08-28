Jackpot, Nevada, sits just over the Idaho state line — 48 miles from Twin Falls — making it a quick trek for Magic Valley residents looking to try their luck at the blackjack table or the slot machines.
The town was founded on casinos and gaming, but now faces an uncertain future. A declining population and more competition in the casino industry could mean the beginning phases of a tough transition for the community. Residents are looking to alternate forms of revenue, including a potential marijuana dispensary to help offset losses from the entertainment industry.
But change isn’t an easy process for the unincorporated town, which is governed by Elko County. Slower times are descending on Jackpot, despite some recent developments. Longtime residents are relocating. Visiting gamblers are finding other options. Businesses are closing and trading hands. What is coming next is unknown, but many residents hope the economy will see an uptick, and that the current lull is just another cycle — one of many for the gambling town.
