Our next BIG STORY: Surviving the novel coronavirus

We hear the COVID-19 numbers. We hear the death rates. But despite reports from hospitals, public health districts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many still question the seriousness of the pandemic.

The Times-News found some Magic Valley residents who survived the new coronavirus and family members of some who died from the disease. In this week’s Big Story you’ll hear directly from them about what it was like to fight the disease that is sweeping the world. Watch for their stories Sunday in the Times-News’ next Big Story.