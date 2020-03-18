Our next Big Story: Sunshine is the best disinfectant

Each week in mid-March, coinciding with James Madison’s birthday and National Freedom of Information Day on March 16, media organizations, civic groups, libraries, nonprofits, schools and other groups participate in Sunshine Week.

The national initiative was spearheaded by the American Society of News Editors to educate the public about the importance of open government and the dangers of excessive and unnecessary secrecy. It was established in March 2005 with funding from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

For the past several weeks, Times-News reporters have been asking local governments about public records and open government. We’ll also have freedom of information tips that you can use.

News+ members can read the stories on Thursday through Sunday on Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News.

