The longest day of the year finally came and quickly went on June 21. Summer Solstice marks the onset of summer, and we thought this would be a good opportunity to showcase some of our best staff picks for the season’s outdoor entertainment options. It should also give our trusty readers a better idea of what some of our reporters like to do outside of the newsroom when they aren’t chasing stories and creating copy.
This first installment includes farmers markets around the Magic Valley, where enthusiasts can sample and purchase fresh produce and local wares; Magic Valley Speedway racing, where families can enjoy racetrack entertainment; kayaking on the Snake River and hiking in Box Canyon Springs.
Reporters Julie Ferraro, Colin Tiernan and Ben Jones compiled their reviews of their favorite Magic Valley summer entertainment picks for this spread, along with information on how readers can access these adventures.
Watch for next week’s second installment for even more options on how to fully enjoy the dog days of summer.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in the Sunday Times-News. See more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
