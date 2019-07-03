{{featured_button_text}}
Biking with Jonathan

Landon Ingraham, 2, rides in the back seat as he bikes along the Canyon Rim Trail with his dad June 19 near the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

In this second installment of our favorite picks for summer entertainment and recreation, reporters Mychel Matthews, Ryan Blake and Jonathan Ingraham share some of their beloved pastimes, including touring Mount Harrison in Albion, golfing in Jerome and biking around Twin Falls with a child in tow.

As the Magic Valley settles into summer, we hope our entertainment series can offer residents some enticing options for enjoying the season. And when you see us around town, perhaps you will recognize us as fellow citizens, and not just the media. We like to recreate, participate in community events, and explore the area in our spare time.

We hope to see you outside this summer, out and about enjoying our wonderful home!

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in the Sunday Times-News. See more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

