{{featured_button_text}}
Lighthouse Christian basketball practice

Lighthouse Christian's Chance Gaskill runs over to defend during practice Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH; TIMES-NEWS

Many of the challenges Idaho’s smallest schools face on the basketball court come down to simple math. Low numbers of students mean small teams. Injury and fatigue can be devastating.

But this is the norm for a basketball team in Class 1A Division II, Idaho’s smallest classification. It’s also the reality for several other basketball programs in the Magic Valley.

South-central Idaho’s smallest schools regularly navigate the obstacle of small numbers of players and small coaching staffs. But that doesn’t mean those teams are not successful on the court.

Achieving consistency and maintaining tradition with such small numbers of players requires talent, dedication, and most of all, time.

In this week’s and next week’s Big Story, sports reporter Ben Jones looks at the smallest teams in south-central Idaho, and how they stay competitive.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments