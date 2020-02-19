Many of the challenges Idaho’s smallest schools face on the basketball court come down to simple math. Low numbers of students mean small teams. Injury and fatigue can be devastating.
But this is the norm for a basketball team in Class 1A Division II, Idaho’s smallest classification. It’s also the reality for several other basketball programs in the Magic Valley.
South-central Idaho’s smallest schools regularly navigate the obstacle of small numbers of players and small coaching staffs. But that doesn’t mean those teams are not successful on the court.
You have free articles remaining.
Achieving consistency and maintaining tradition with such small numbers of players requires talent, dedication, and most of all, time.
In this week’s and next week’s Big Story, sports reporter Ben Jones looks at the smallest teams in south-central Idaho, and how they stay competitive.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.