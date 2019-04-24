{{featured_button_text}}
Citizenship class

Jose Medina takes notes during his citizenship class April 9 at the Community Council of Idaho Center in Burley.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Immigration policy remains a central political issue facing lawmakers who want to control the size and composition of the immigrant population. Yet many folks are concerned about balancing the economic, humanitarian and ethical issues surrounding potential policy changes. 

One Rupert man, originally from Mexico, exemplifies the human aspect of a very long path toward citizenship. Owner of two Burley businesses and a family farm, Jose Medina — a legal permanent resident and successful real estate agent, insurance salesman, property investor and photographer — is finally embarking on his citizenship path. 

This spring, he enrolled in College of Southern Idaho's first ever citizenship program. Medina is one of nearly 1 million people in the U.S. who will file citizenship petitions this year. The CSI class — which runs from February to May — helps participants prepare for the citizenship exam through civics and language education, and meet other requirements set by U.S. Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

