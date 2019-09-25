{{featured_button_text}}
Fun in the park

Esther Naing adjusts her son William Naing's hat while playing at Rock Creek Park Aug. 8 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

In this fourth installment of the Times-News' refugee series, photojournalists Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin explore the history and identity of a Twin Falls family that immigrated from Myanmar.

Esther Naing did not lead a typical childhood, nor did her family take a predictable path to America. As refugees in Malaysia, the family worked hard to stay afloat, but eventually found a way to the U.S., which became their permanent home. With the help of the refugee center, they were able to secure work and housing.

It wasn’t long until Naing found true love, and married another Burmese native. Although her parents have relocated to Indiana, she and her husband have started their own family in Twin Falls. The couple is teaching their young son their native language and about his heritage in an effort to keep their traditions and culture alive and thriving.

