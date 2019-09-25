In this fourth installment of the Times-News' refugee series, photojournalists Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin explore the history and identity of a Twin Falls family that immigrated from Myanmar.
Esther Naing did not lead a typical childhood, nor did her family take a predictable path to America. As refugees in Malaysia, the family worked hard to stay afloat, but eventually found a way to the U.S., which became their permanent home. With the help of the refugee center, they were able to secure work and housing.
You have free articles remaining.
It wasn’t long until Naing found true love, and married another Burmese native. Although her parents have relocated to Indiana, she and her husband have started their own family in Twin Falls. The couple is teaching their young son their native language and about his heritage in an effort to keep their traditions and culture alive and thriving.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.