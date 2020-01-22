{{featured_button_text}}
Refugee Life - Birthday Bash

Samer Al Zohiry embraces his son Burgess Al Zohiry, 5, during his birthday party Oct. 25, 2019, at home in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

In the fifth and final installment of our “Refugee life” series, photojournalist Pat Sutphin traces the exodus of one small family from war-torn Iraq.

Coupled with a photo package by Chief Photographer Drew Nash, this installment rounds out our refugee series and provides another glimpse into what it means to move across the ocean and make a new life in a different culture.

Although Sutphin’s subject in this installment faced many trials and obstacles, he also found success and peace for his family on American soil. The story of what it took to get here and what he left behind in his homeland is a heartfelt, human account of what it means to hold on to hope and to later offer that optimism to others.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments