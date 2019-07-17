{{featured_button_text}}
Graduation celebration

From left to right, Daniel Nzapalaha, Jedidiah Nzapalaha, Josephine Furaha, Samuel Mgbokpwo, Grace Divine Nzapalaha, Keren Nzapalaha and Sara Nzapalaha pose for a family portrait July 6 at the First Church of the Nazarene in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

In this third installment in the Times-News Refugee Series, Photojournalist Pat Sutphin explores what life is like for a local family that originated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and lived in Uganda for an extended period before coming to the United States.

The Congo is the second largest country in Africa with a long history of conflict, spanning 1.5 million miles, and is home to many endangered and threatened species. More than 200 ethnic groups with distinct languages and cultures comprise its diverse inhabitants.

But the conflict has claimed millions of lives and caused upwards of 800,000 of its citizens to flee their homeland. Samuel Mgbokpwo was one of them. His journey to Twin Falls was both challenging and circuitous. Along the way, he encountered a missionary who became a lifelong friend.

The resettlement process was a long one, but once he and his family landed, the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center was a crucial resource and support system.

Today, he serves as a pastor for the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, translating the service for his Congolese cohorts. He and his family have finally found a community to call home in the Magic Valley.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments