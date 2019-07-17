In this third installment in the Times-News Refugee Series, Photojournalist Pat Sutphin explores what life is like for a local family that originated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and lived in Uganda for an extended period before coming to the United States.
The Congo is the second largest country in Africa with a long history of conflict, spanning 1.5 million miles, and is home to many endangered and threatened species. More than 200 ethnic groups with distinct languages and cultures comprise its diverse inhabitants.
But the conflict has claimed millions of lives and caused upwards of 800,000 of its citizens to flee their homeland. Samuel Mgbokpwo was one of them. His journey to Twin Falls was both challenging and circuitous. Along the way, he encountered a missionary who became a lifelong friend.
The resettlement process was a long one, but once he and his family landed, the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center was a crucial resource and support system.
Today, he serves as a pastor for the Twin Falls Church of the Nazarene, translating the service for his Congolese cohorts. He and his family have finally found a community to call home in the Magic Valley.
