Rama Navami

Bal Tamang, bottom left, attends Rama Navami, a Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama, as Laxmi Khadka, center, dances in celebration April 13 at a friend's house in Twin Falls. Although Tamang is Buddhist, he often attends Hindu celebrations to support his friends.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

In the second installment of the Times-News‘ Refugee Series, photojournalist Pat Sutphin explores the civil history of Bhutan and the events that led to one family’s exile.

A remote country in the Himalayas most known for measuring its wealth in gross national happiness, Bhutan has not always been a mountain paradise. Bhutanese citizens of Nepali origin once made up one-third of the country’s residents. When 100,000 of these individuals were exiled, Bal Tamang’s family was among them.

Tamang has made his life in the U.S., but not before spending two decades in a refugee camp in Nepal, the country from which his ancestors originated. There, he lived in a thatched bamboo hut without electricity or clean water.

But Tamang found a way to hold on to hope and has rebuilt his life overseas, now immensely grateful for the stability and family he has built here.

