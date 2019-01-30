The Magic Valley is rich with history, and Jerome County is a shining example. Idaho Legislature established the 43rd county in the 43rd state on Feb. 8, 1919.
Agricultural pioneer I.B. Perrine, founder of the Magic Valley, was one of the first people to note the ripe potential for irrigating the thirsty desert with the Snake River. His discovery ultimately led to the largest privately owned irrigation project in the U.S. Jerome County still holds true to its agricultural roots as it celebrates its centennial mark.
Reporter Mychel Matthews and photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin uncovered some of the county’s colorful past in their investigation of what one hundred years of history holds for Jerome County. Watch for their Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
