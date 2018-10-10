Racing is a family affair. From local racetracks to family legacies in NASCAR, once one person catches the racing bug, it often spreads to family members who spend hours at the track.
Magic Valley Speedway is no exception. Across different levels of racing at the track, familiar names pop up, such as the McKeans and the Pehrsons. That’s no coincidence. Racing may not be a full-time job for most of them, but it’s been a big enough part of their lives to allow a racing community to blossom in south-central Idaho.
Chief photographer Drew Nash spent much of the summer at Magic Valley Speedway capturing in images the racing community and the intensity of racing locally.
Watch for Nash’s photo story Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
