Climbing all the 12ers in Idaho

Alice Schenk logs a 10-mile hike along the Hyndman trail with her husband Wayne Schenk on June 28 near Triumph.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Magic Valley is home to a select group of elite climbers who are challenging themselves to summit the Gem State’s nine tallest mountain peaks. Some of them have even conquered them twice.

Laurie Welch interviewed six Magic Valley residents — two of them a couple, and two of them a mother-daughter duo — to find out what it takes to be what is known as a "peak bagger" or a "scrambler." She discovered that their reasons for scaling Idaho's highest summits are as unique as their thumbprints.

In this story, she explores the drive behind these mountain missions, the preparation and equipment required for athletes to push peaks and face their fears, and the unique nature of the relationships they build along the way.

For as different as they are, many local climbers share similar fundamental goals. All of them are hooked on the sense of accomplishment that bagging peaks offers, and the process of personal evolution the endeavor engenders.

