Magic Valley is home to a select group of elite climbers who are challenging themselves to summit the Gem State’s nine tallest mountain peaks. Some of them have even conquered them twice.
Laurie Welch interviewed six Magic Valley residents — two of them a couple, and two of them a mother-daughter duo — to find out what it takes to be what is known as a "peak bagger" or a "scrambler." She discovered that their reasons for scaling Idaho's highest summits are as unique as their thumbprints.
In this story, she explores the drive behind these mountain missions, the preparation and equipment required for athletes to push peaks and face their fears, and the unique nature of the relationships they build along the way.
For as different as they are, many local climbers share similar fundamental goals. All of them are hooked on the sense of accomplishment that bagging peaks offers, and the process of personal evolution the endeavor engenders.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in the Sunday Times-News. See more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.