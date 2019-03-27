In this second installment on the paranormal profession, staff photojournalist Pat Sutphin continues his investigation into the unknown, this time researching psychics and parapsychology — the study of paranormal and psychic phenomena, which includes telepathy, precognition, clairvoyance, psychokinesis, near-death experiences, synchronicity, reincarnation, apparitional experiences, and related paranormal processes.
Science is challenged to reproduce the evidence that psychics claim, but some scientists have recognized statistical significance in their reports.
Palm reading and tarot cards are two methods psychics use to help their clients find answers. Whether their queries are those of love, fame or fortune, many people go to psychics for personal guidance and to contact spirits from the beyond.
But the line between metaphysical and physical variables is often blurry and hard to decipher. Still, many psychics claim to have abilities that help deliver messages from the beyond, and the link between science and spirituality continues to intrigue the public.
Watch for Sutphin's Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News.
