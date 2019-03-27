Try 3 months for $3
Tarot Reader

Tarot Reader Vicki Brook interprets the Magician card Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Crystals EnLight in Twin Falls. She she explains, the magician focuses on taking negative situations and finding the good in them

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

In this second installment on the paranormal profession, staff photojournalist Pat Sutphin continues his investigation into the unknown, this time researching psychics and parapsychology — the study of paranormal and psychic phenomena, which includes telepathy, precognition, clairvoyance, psychokinesis, near-death experiences, synchronicity, reincarnation, apparitional experiences, and related paranormal processes.

Science is challenged to reproduce the evidence that psychics claim, but some scientists have recognized statistical significance in their reports.

Palm reading and tarot cards are two methods psychics use to help their clients find answers. Whether their queries are those of love, fame or fortune, many people go to psychics for personal guidance and to contact spirits from the beyond.

But the line between metaphysical and physical variables is often blurry and hard to decipher. Still, many psychics claim to have abilities that help deliver messages from the beyond, and the link between science and spirituality continues to intrigue the public.

