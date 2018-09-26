Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Cliff Diving
Buy Now

Sam Jardine, 16, of Idaho Falls, jumps off a cliff and into the water Saturday, Aug. 18 at Dierkes Lake in Twin Falls. Cliff diving is a popular attraction at both Dierkes Lake and Centennial Waterfront Park, but it is only legal at Dierkes Lake. If caught, swimming near Centennial Waterfront Park may result in a misdemeanor charge and a $300 fine.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

From Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir to Lava Creek Lake, from Thousands Springs to Dierkes Lake, the Magic Valley is chock-full of opportunities for outdoor water recreation. Whether you’re an angler, boater, swimmer or diver, south-central Idaho’s waters have something for everyone.

But recent population growth and the emergence of new technology is changing life on the water today. So how are those changes being felt locally in the Magic Valley?

Download PDF Water Ways Logo

Watch for photographer Pat Sutphin’s photo-heavy story, the final in a six-part series on water use in the south-central Idaho, Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments