Election day

Poll Book Clerk Sue Remaley helps Kevin Ortega sign in to receive his ballot Nov. 5 at the Heritage Alliance Church in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Latinos are the fastest-growing demographic in the Gem State. But political representation for the Latino community remains dismal — only one state legislator out of 105 voting members identifies as Latina.

This is a pressing conundrum because Idaho is on track to become the largest share of the non-white, national vote and has a record number of registered voters.

Imbalanced voting can create problems for local communities and entire geographical areas. Several groups are attempting to engage Latinos civically and shift this pattern, including the Boise-based Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs and Conservation Voters for Idaho. Some state leaders say Hispanic youth are becoming inspired to create change, and soon will hold leadership roles across the state.

The issue of political engagement for Latinos, however, is complex and multilayered.

Only one county in the state is mandated to provide Spanish ballots and civic engagement is difficult to track since voter turnout by demographic is not available in Idaho.

