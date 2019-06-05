{{featured_button_text}}
Blaine County Jail kitchen

Capt. Jay Davis talks about food protocols April 23 during a tour of the Blaine County Jail in Hailey.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

What’s cooking in the Magic Valley?

In this second installment of our investigation into local county jails’ menus and inmate nutrition, Entertainment Reporter Bowen West went inside local jails to sample the fare. His findings at Jerome County Detention Center help reveal what a day in the cafeteria is like at the four county jails that contract with Summit Food Service.

Gooding County Jail is the outlier, with a home-cooked menu by a veteran county jail chef. It’s the only jail in the Magic Valley that doesn’t outsource its meal services.

We took the menus to a licensed dietitian not affiliated with the jails for a professional opinion, and we followed up on the case that got this package stirring a civil suit filed by a previous Jerome County Jail inmate against the jail citing nutrition concerns and inmate riots over menus and food service.

Read on to find out what we discovered — and tasted on the inside — and for a look at what a day’s menu contains for county inmates.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in the Sunday Times-News. See more of the Times-News best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments