BASE Jumping

Professional BASE jumper Miles Daisher does a gainer high over the Snake River Canyon during the 8th annual Perrine Bridge Festival in 2013.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Perrine Bridge is an iconic landmark for thrill seekers who flock from around the country and the world for a chance to hurl themselves off the 486-foot structure. It serves as the only man-made structure in the United States where people can BASE jump year-round and without any special permits.

Jumpers stand suspended above the Snake River with a parachute pack, sometimes hitched in tandem to an instructor, before they step over the ledge seeking absolute freedom. The structure has been witness to all walks of life seeking the adrenaline rush, the achievement and the unforgettable experience of free falling.

The acronym BASE represents four categories of fixed objects from which one can jump: building, antenna, span, and earth (cliff). Three core businesses lead the charge in Twin Falls, supplying and instructing eager jumpers. Many of these pros have launched off the railing thousands of times.

