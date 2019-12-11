{{featured_button_text}}
Magic Valley Special Needs Halloween Party

Dressed as Shazam, George Ferreira dances to the Beastie Boys during the Magic Valley Special Needs Halloween Party on Oct. 31 at 360's Main Event Center in downtown Twin Falls. Bright neon lights, laughter and loud music filled the 360’s Main Event Center as it transformed into a place where everyone could become anything they wanted to be.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Photographers see a lot over the course of a year, and the pages of our local newspaper showcase their hard work daily. What readers may not be privy to is what happens behind the shots and the projects that make them proud. This week, in our first of three end-of-year installments, Chief Photographer Drew Nash looks back over the moments that made his year special and what went on behind the lens.

Next week, Staff Photographer Pat Sutphin will share his favorite selections and a bit of what happened behind the scenes of his shots. With these photo packages, we hope readers can reflect on the stories that moved them most this year while learning more about what it takes to capture the photos to tell a complete story, and the images that often remain in our memories long after they appear in print. 

News+ members can read the Big Story on Wednesday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

