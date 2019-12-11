Photographers see a lot over the course of a year, and the pages of our local newspaper showcase their hard work daily. What readers may not be privy to is what happens behind the shots and the projects that make them proud. This week, in our first of three end-of-year installments, Chief Photographer Drew Nash looks back over the moments that made his year special and what went on behind the lens.
Next week, Staff Photographer Pat Sutphin will share his favorite selections and a bit of what happened behind the scenes of his shots. With these photo packages, we hope readers can reflect on the stories that moved them most this year while learning more about what it takes to capture the photos to tell a complete story, and the images that often remain in our memories long after they appear in print.
