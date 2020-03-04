Our next BIG STORY: Many hands making miracles — Rupert volunteers churn out the goods
THE BIG STORY

Our next BIG STORY: Many hands making miracles — Rupert volunteers churn out the goods

Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center

From left, Becky Schow, Sally Gibbons and Kathy Duncan have their photo taken Jan. 23 at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center in Rupert.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

In Rupert, many hands are making miracles day after day at The Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, which will celebrate its first anniversary next month.

The second of its kind in the Gem State, no one at the nonprofit center is selling anything and no one gets paid. Instead, the all-volunteer staff busily weaves sleeping mats made from plastic grocery bags for the homeless and sews homemade quilts, assembles kits for newborns and school children, creates learning game file folders and hygiene kits — all of which they donate across the valley and throughout the state.

Numerous local agencies distribute the goods to those in need at homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, schools, nursing homes and beyond.

The organization’s efforts benefit both needy individuals and those who serve at the center, offering community members a sense of belonging and purpose.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Laurie Welch

Welch
