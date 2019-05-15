Jerome’s historic rock structures
Early pioneers enjoyed a veritable plethora of basalt “building blocks” formed from molten lava around the Magic Valley. They utilized these materials to build homes, government buildings, barns and fences, some of which are still in use today.
Many of the rock structures — specifically in Jerome County where residents are celebrating their centennial this year — are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In honor of May’s Archaeology and Historic Preservation Month, Reporter Mychel Matthews examined the geology, history and preservation efforts associated with several notable structures through the eyes of architectural historians and two local business owners.
These historic buildings have carved a unique niche in local history, serving as a tangible relic of days gone by and tying residents to their community’s past. And some are still in operation — such as Jerome’s Commercial Creamery —which went through the National Registration nomination process while still in operation.
