As the Magic Valley continues to grow, small towns and cities alike are monitoring their core services to determine if they’re built for future growth. One of those core services: Wastewater treatment plants.
In Mini-Cassia, Heyburn provides an example of what can happen when a wastewater plant falls out of compliance. At the order of the Environmental Protection Agency, the city must bring its plant into compliance over the next few years, or face fines that could bankrupt the city.
But bigger cities like Twin Falls, which shares a plant with Kimberly, and Jerome, which greatly improved its plant in recent years, are well-prepared to handle growth. But the tipping point for their core services is never far from the minds of city officials.
Watch for Chief Photographer Drew Nash’s story — the fifth in a six-part series on water in the Magic Valley and the seventh in a 10-part series on regional growth — Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.