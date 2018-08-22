Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Twin Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant - A1 ART
Buy Now

The Twin Falls Wastewater Treament Facility is seen from Federation Piont Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. The original plant was built in the early 1960's on the same plot of land.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

As the Magic Valley continues to grow, small towns and cities alike are monitoring their core services to determine if they’re built for future growth. One of those core services: Wastewater treatment plants.

In Mini-Cassia, Heyburn provides an example of what can happen when a wastewater plant falls out of compliance. At the order of the Environmental Protection Agency, the city must bring its plant into compliance over the next few years, or face fines that could bankrupt the city.

But bigger cities like Twin Falls, which shares a plant with Kimberly, and Jerome, which greatly improved its plant in recent years, are well-prepared to handle growth. But the tipping point for their core services is never far from the minds of city officials.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Watch for Chief Photographer Drew Nash’s story — the fifth in a six-part series on water in the Magic Valley and the seventh in a 10-part series on regional growth — Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments