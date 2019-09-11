There’s more than one way to come to the dinner table, and in this first installment of a two-part story on how Magic Valley eats, reporters Laurie Welch and Ryan Blake uncover some of the unique ways local communities come together to dine.
Meals on Wheels delivers throughout Mini-Cassia, offering more than just a hot meal to homebound seniors. The program also supplies critical companionship and check-ins for older clients who want to remain independent. In Paul, summer brings a community-wide event at the park where residents unite to enjoy classic summer favorites — for free.
And for those struggling with food insecurity or just the daily struggles of finances, St. Edwards Soup Kitchen in Twin Falls serves up delectable fare three times per week. The Mustard Seed Food Pantry supplies food boxes as well as occasional meals through its soup kitchen to those in need.
Stay tuned for next week’s second installment.
