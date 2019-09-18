In this second installment of “Magic Valley sits down to dinner,” reporters Colin Tiernan and Megan Taros showcase some of the cultural fare around Twin Falls — including Indian, Mexican and Romanian.
Saffron Twin Falls hit Main Avenue with style in June, and quickly gained a local following. Chef “Sanu” brings a decade of professional cooking experience to the table, along with a deep passion for modern Indian cuisine.
El Sombrero in Jerome, a classic Mexican favorite, is more than just a beloved restaurant. Owner Rosa Paiz also serves as a stronghold in the community, catering political events, advocating and translating for the Latino population and hosting a Mexican-American Idol competition.
Jacob and Gina Caval, from Romania, fill a unique niche as plaster experts in the area, who still hold true to their roots, cooking up delectable, traditional recipes from Eastern Europe.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
