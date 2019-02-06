The Magic Valley has caught the yoga fever, with new studios, styles and signature yoga events popping up throughout the area.
In the early 2000s, just a few yoga teachers were on the local map. Today, practitioners can take their pick from hot yoga to Holy yoga, vinyasa flow to yin practice, tuning up their mind, body and spirit connection any day of the week. Specialized events such as beer yoga, partner yoga, Buti yoga with live drumming and guitar, and yoga classes choreographed to popular music including Led Zeppelin and Michael Jackson add spice to the eclectic mix of classes and events now available in Twin Falls.
Enterprise Editor Jessica Flammang and photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin unearthed the mystery behind why yoga has infiltrated so much of the Magic Valley community in their tour of local yoga venues and events. Watch for their Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.