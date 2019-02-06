Try 1 month for 99¢
Jessica Flammang

Jessica Flammang

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

The Magic Valley has caught the yoga fever, with new studios, styles and signature yoga events popping up throughout the area.

In the early 2000s, just a few yoga teachers were on the local map. Today, practitioners can take their pick from hot yoga to Holy yoga, vinyasa flow to yin practice, tuning up their mind, body and spirit connection any day of the week. Specialized events such as beer yoga, partner yoga, Buti yoga with live drumming and guitar, and yoga classes choreographed to popular music including Led Zeppelin and Michael Jackson add spice to the eclectic mix of classes and events now available in Twin Falls.

Enterprise Editor Jessica Flammang and photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin unearthed the mystery behind why yoga has infiltrated so much of the Magic Valley community in their tour of local yoga venues and events. Watch for their Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

