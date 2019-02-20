The Magic Valley is not alone in its struggle to sufficiently staff specialists in its critical care hospitals, physicians' offices and emergency rooms. South-central Idaho and the nation at large share the shortage, which often results in long wait times for care, access to care issues, and strains both patients and providers. But Idaho stands out across the country as one of the states facing the most dire situation, ranking 49th in the U.S. for physicians per capita.
As population increases in south-central Idaho and more of its doctors near retirement age, access to care becomes a more pressing problem for many. Neurology, rheumatology and behavioral health subspecialties are especially wanting in the region.
Reporter Julie Wootton-Greener and photographers Drew Nash and Pat Sutphin explored Magic Valley’s health care systems, and met with some local specialists for this in-depth report on specialist shortage in south-central Idaho. Watch for their Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
