Our next BIG STORY: Magic Valley cities as you've never seen them before
0 comments
THE BIG STORY

Our next BIG STORY: Magic Valley cities as you've never seen them before

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roaming in Carey

I just love this image of Whitley Drage, 6, at the time this 2012 photo was taken in Carey. Her helmet kept bobbing up and down as she hit the throttle around the course. When getting her name after the race, I remember her family being super nice and accommodating.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Times-News’ reach stretches far beyond the city we call home.

From the snowy peaks of Sun Valley to the green belt of Hagerman, the landscape of the Magic Valley is as diverse as it is beautiful. Comprised of Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties, the Magic Valley is home to thousands of people, each with a different story to tell.

Our job is to share those stories — both descriptively and visually — with the world.

Chief Photographer Drew Nash and Staff Photographer Pat Sutphin sat down to review their favorite images from each city they visited on assignment. The result was photos from cities outside of Twin Falls stretching 150 miles across the Magic Valley.

The first of this four-part series — including the towns of Acequia, Albion, Burley, Bellevue, Carey, Bliss, Buhl and Castleford — shows each town in its own unique way.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

+2 
Chief Photographer Drew Nash

Nash

 KRYSTLE DOTY, ATLAS PORTAITURE
+2 
Pat Sutphin

Sutphin
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News