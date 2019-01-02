Try 1 month for 99¢
Looking to the future
freeimages.com

What will the Magic Valley be like in 2029?

Times-News reporters asked some of the region's movers and shakers what things will be like in 10 years. 

Just think of what the area was like 10 years ago — no Clif Bar, no Chobani, thousands fewer people — and you'll see how much can change in a decade.

So what does the future hold? No one knows for sure, but considering what people want and hope seems like a fitting way to start the new year.

And 2029 may seem far off, but it will be here before we know it.  

Watch for the Big Story package Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments