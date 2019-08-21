As tuition costs rise, many students seeking higher education are experiencing more obstacles in realizing their dreams. Idahoans represent one of the lowest rates of college-bound graduates due to barriers with finances and other complications in an increasingly complex economy.
Idaho hopes that 60% of 25- to 34-year-olds will hold a postsecondary certificate by 2025. The rate of success toward this goal has not changed, however, in nearly eight years since the state adopted the national goal.
Students are turning to alternative routes to traditional education, such as taking dual credit courses while still in high school, entering programs that hold classes at nontraditional times, and by securing state funding and private scholarships to bridge the financial gap.
Ultimately, a postsecondary degree or certificate can open doors and provide opportunities for people in the workforce, but these programs must be accessible and attainable, especially for economically disadvantaged individuals.
The state Legislature has invested significant funds in recent years toward college and career advisors. Education and Politics Reporter Ryan Blake investigated what the state is doing to align the culture of higher education institutions with communities.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
