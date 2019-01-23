The Magic Valley is experiencing an expansion in both its dance studios and within its dance community. Dancer diversity is evident in individual origin, approach and proclivity. The common thread Twin Falls dancers share is the love of dance, an art form that offers them the best of themselves, and serves as a personal sanctuary.
How these dancers interact with their craft, and how dance informs their life led us to investigate what their many hours of practice offer them: courage, confidence and community.
Jazzworks, the Ovation School of Dance and the Nielsen School of Dance are grooming aspiring young dancers locally, but the dancers themselves are not the only ones who are growing. Their teachers, in turn, are also evolving.
Reporter Bowen West and photographer Drew Nash took a deeper look at what young dancers' days are like at the studio, and how their relationship to movement is reflected in their character and outlook. Watch for their Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
