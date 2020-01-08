A day in the life of active police officers on patrol is highly unpredictable. But citizens of every city and municipality depend on their service.
In the Magic Valley, the police force is the first line of defense in keeping communities safe. In this two-part installment, we examined what that means for local officers — from the protective gear they wear in the field to the technology they use to record data and monitor incidents as they unfold.
The mechanics of keeping the peace have seen significant advancements in recent years, allowing officers heightened security and accuracy when responding to emergencies and fighting crime.
Ultimately, it is society’s responsibility to protect peace officers and provide them with state-of-the-art equipment as they work to ensure public safety.
