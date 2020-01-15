{{featured_button_text}}
Law Enforcement tools

Police officer Matt Triner (not shown) operates a robot during a demonstration Dec. 5, 2019, at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Police officers must depend on a variety of tools and technology to stay safe while on patrol. As developments advance, these items are becoming more reliable and efficient.

In this second installment of our “Keeping communities safe” series, we took a look at a few key pieces of modern machinery and technology the Magic Valley police forces use in the field.

From everyday traffic stops to high-alert emergencies, officers employ an arsenal of equipment along with a highly developed skill set.

But keeping the peace is complex job. Improvements in equipment for law enforcement ultimately lead to a safer and more secure society.

