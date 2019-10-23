{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho Haunted Swamp

Char Johnson listens to the safety briefing before heading to her scaring location Oct. 5 at the Idaho Haunted Swamp in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

It’s that time of year again when it is said that the veil between the earthly realm and the spirit realm is the thinnest. As children choose their costumes and decorations begin to adorn neighborhoods around the Magic Valley, we took the opportunity to build a spooky package to celebrate the season. History Reporter Mychel Matthews dug up local lore surrounding some of the area’s most famous iconic figures and their gravesites. Sports Reporter Ben Jones dipped into the sidelines to cover a well-known paranormal investigation group and their ghostly work. Entertainment Reporter Bowen West compiled his top picks for haunted hot spots.

As you don your disguises and light your jack-o’-lanterns for Allhallows Eve, enjoy this opportunity to explore unearthly history, supernatural sojourns and eerie entertainment options for Halloween.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News' best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments