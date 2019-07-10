{{featured_button_text}}
Kelly Kidd reflects on his career

Kelly Kidd poses for a portrait in the locker room June 14 at Declo High School in Declo.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

For more than three decades, Kelly Kidd coached the football team at Declo High School. Before that, he was a student there, alongside his wife, Jan Kidd. With a handful of state championships and hundreds of wins under his belt, the longtime leader has left the field behind.

It wasn't just the game itself he loved. It was the strategy it required. And it wasn't only the athletes who won him over. It was the nature of the team sport. Then there was field maintenance. Kidd mowed the lawn and painted the lines for decades. Finally, the reins are trading hands.

Kidd's son, Christian, went through Declo's football program under his tutelage, and Times-News Sports Reporter Ben Jones can relate. He is also the son of a longtime high school coach, whose own familial sports background mirrors the relationship the Kidds had on the field.

This fall, Kidd will be in the stands for the first time on Friday nights, rooting and cheering for Declo's football team. It will be a new experience for him to be a fan, but having spent a lifetime in the huddle, Kidd is turning his full attention to new projects, including the graphic design business — called Trademarks — that he and his wife run out of their garage.

