In a dark arena with hundreds of fans chanting and cheering, a one-of-a-kind amateur boxing event took the stage Jan. 25 at The College of Southern Idaho.
After covering the event for years, Chief Photographer Drew Nash and Staff Photographer Pat Sutphin wanted to examine the training athletes undergo in preparation for the grueling event.
The 43rd annual Boxing Smoker featured 15 fights, consisting of three rounds each. Boxers, both male and female, exchanged blows as sweat and blood dripped from their faces. Every time a mouth guard flew from a fighter, the fans screamed louder.
You have free articles remaining.
The event serves as the main fundraiser for the CSI Rodeo Team each year. But unlike other sporting events, it doesn’t matter who wins or loses in this unique matchup — fans hoot and holler for the sake of the fight.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.