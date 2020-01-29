{{featured_button_text}}
Fight night

Cowgirl Lexi Simper punches Michelle Miller, of Jerome, during the Thornton Heating fight at the 43rd Annual Boxing Smoker Saturday at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

In a dark arena with hundreds of fans chanting and cheering, a one-of-a-kind amateur boxing event took the stage Jan. 25 at The College of Southern Idaho.

After covering the event for years, Chief Photographer Drew Nash and Staff Photographer Pat Sutphin wanted to examine the training athletes undergo in preparation for the grueling event.

The 43rd annual Boxing Smoker featured 15 fights, consisting of three rounds each. Boxers, both male and female, exchanged blows as sweat and blood dripped from their faces. Every time a mouth guard flew from a fighter, the fans screamed louder.

The event serves as the main fundraiser for the CSI Rodeo Team each year. But unlike other sporting events, it doesn’t matter who wins or loses in this unique matchup — fans hoot and holler for the sake of the fight.

