Idaho Capitol Building
The Idaho State Capitol building on Jan. 8, 2018, in Boise.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Kimberly resident Luke Mickelson accepted a CNN Heroes Award for his nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The group builds beds for children whose family can’t afford them.As the charity’s motto goes: No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.It all started with a church project in 2012. Since then you’ve read about the charity each year at Christmas. And you might have seen them last year on Mike Rowe’s show, “Returning the Favor.”

This coming Sunday, read about how it all happened in Laurie Welch’s latest Big Story.

