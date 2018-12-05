It happens every January: the Idaho Legislature meets in Boise to pass new laws.
But the next session of the Legislature will be a little different than previous sessions: There’s a ton of new legislators, some longtime power players will be gone and there will be a new governor, along with a bunch of new department heads and other officials.
So what should we expect? What topics will get the most debate? Why does it matter? And who will be the key people to watch?
Reporter Gretel Kauffman tackles those questions in the next Big Story.
Watch for it Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
