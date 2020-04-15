Our next Big Story: How the pandemic impacts Magic Valley farmers

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed how we eat.
While supermarkets are seeing more customers, many resturants have closed, and farmers have lost a large part of their market. That means many producers, stuck with either dramatically slashed prices or no buyers, are experiencing severe financial hardships. Many have nowhere to turn and are simply tossing their food away.
Business reporter Colin Tiernan takes a look at how the pandemic is impacting the Magic Valley’s farmers in this week’s Big Story, in Sunday’s Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
