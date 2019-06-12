{{featured_button_text}}
Times-News press room

Production manager Jamie Garwood speeds up a press run in January 2018 at the Times-News in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

In an age where information is devoured digitally, we set out to investigate the process and inner workings of our local printing press, housed in Twin Falls at the Times-News.

The local press prints five publications. On a daily basis, it prints the Times-News, the Elko Daily Free Press and the Idaho Statesman, totaling 50,000 print copies per day. Weekly installments of the Magic Valley Messenger and The Voice also churn out of its cogs, along with a host of subsidiary publications throughout the year, including The Adventure Guide and Southern Idaho Destination Guide.

Chief Photographer Drew Nash went inside the press room to investigate what it takes to push out what is known as “the daily miracle,” an entirely different print copy each 24 hours made by the same print process each time.

This photo essay encompasses the imposition, plating and printing of the newspaper, underscoring its continued relevance in a digital age. Humans and machines work together to produce a package for daily consumption through the night in order to deliver the news to the community, recording history in its pages.

News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in the Sunday Times-News. See more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments