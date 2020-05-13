Our next BIG STORY: Honoring the class of 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The class of 2020 will miss out on the traditional graduation experience. Instead of senior trips, students were asked to stay home. Proms were postponed, then canceled. Athletes didn’t receive their moment in the spotlight — instead, they received bright stadium lights on empty fields to commemorate their missed season.

And now, graduation, the climactic moment celebrating students’ 12 years of hard work and dedication before launching the rest of their lives, has been ripped from them.

It’s not the graduation they dreamed of, but this project is the Times-News’ way of acknowledging their accomplishments and sacrifices during what should have been their most memorable school year.

