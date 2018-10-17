Try 1 month for 99¢
Renovating Rupert Square
Construction continues Sept. 24 at Rupert Square.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Spend any time in Rupert, and you’ll quickly learn the importance of Rupert Square.

When the city was first founded, it was the site of Rupert’s first well. It now serves as an entrance to the city, welcoming visitors and residents alike to the small town in Minidoka.

But in recent decades, the Square had fallen into disrepair. So city leaders put their heads together and came up with a massive renovation plan. The result is beginning to come to fruition, and it’s expected to be completed by July 2019.

So how did the plan materialize and what are the short- and long-term ramifications on the city?

Watch for Laurie Welch’s story Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

